Matt Damon and Christian Bale on Why Ford v Ferrari 'Transcends Being a Racing Movie'

The movie follows as two friends — car visionary Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and British racecar driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) — come together to create the Ford GT40 and finally give Ford a victory over Ferrari.

But beyond that, director James Mangold says the story centers on the friendship between the two in a PEOPLE exclusive clip from a behind-the-scenes featurette included in the Blu-ray/DVD release of the film.

RELATED: Christian Bale and Matt Damon Joke About Ford v Ferrari Fight Scene: ‘Batman Versus Bourne’

“I hope the film, beyond the splendor of the period and the period racing and the cars, I hope what you really get from it is a yearning to have friends like that, or to cherish the ones you have that are like that,” he says. “For me, the movie is all about these connections between these guys. All of them in an effort to do the best they can, to achieve something that has never been unachieved.”

Along with the clip, the 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD, release comes loaded with making of featurettes, never-before-seen footage, cast and filmmaker interviews.

The Target release also includes a gallery book of the film.

Bale agrees with his director in the clip.

“It does transcend being a racing movie,” Bale, 45, says. “The races are phenomenal, they are so bloody exciting, but it is more than a racing movie. This is a bunch of dreamers but they persist and never give up, and that’s the beauty of it.”

“The story is so relatable, just from a human standpoint,” Damon, 49, echoes. “I think about this friendship and about these guys who really cared about the same thing and as a result cared about each other despite being very, very different.”

“It’s a film about friendship, about brotherhood and about the people that change us, that our lives are forever changed by,” Mangold, 56, adds. “I think the movie is in many ways a reminder of how transitory life is and that these allies, friends and parents with which we accomplish things are not here forever, and we should really cherish those things.”

Ford v Ferrari arrives on Digital January 28 and on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD February 11.