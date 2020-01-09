Brad Pitt Knew Exactly How to Troll Leonardo DiCaprio Hard at the 2020 Golden Globes

for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, naturally he used the opportunity to troll his co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio.

“He’s an all star, he’s a gent, and I wouldn’t be here without you, man. I thank you,” Pitt said on stage, referring to DiCaprio as “LDC”. After thanking his co-star, Pitt couldn’t help but dole out one of the greatest possible yet also totally trolling compliments to DiCaprio. “I would’ve shared the raft,” Pitt said, referring to the film Titanic and one of the greatest debates in the history of film.

It has been more than two decades since James Cameron’s Titanic hit theaters, enthralling audiences with a love story between DiCaprio’s Jack and Kate Winslet’s Rose set on the doomed voyage. Over 20 years on, though, audiences are still debating whether or not there was room for Jack on the door that Rose was using to stay afloat in the icy waters. Spoiler alert, but as anyone who has seen Titanic knows, in the scene Jack makes sure that Rose is safely floating on the door, before slipping into the frigid ocean to his death. Years later, people are still arguing about whether or not there was room for Jack on that door. Clearly, Pitt believes that if Rose had loved Jack as much as he loves DiCaprio, she would have scooted over and the two would have lived happily ever after.

The internet and all of its Titanic truthers loved the joke:

“Still, I would’ve shared the raft.” - Legend Brad Pitt to Leo DiCaprio re: TITANIC controversy- and thus proving why he’s a legend. #GoldenGlobes #goldenglobes2020 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 6, 2020

“I WOULD HAVE SHARED THE RAFT!!!!” Brad Pitt’s Titanic joke just made my life. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/jlOYJsnnYF — cari lyle murray (@cariannlyle) January 6, 2020

Brad Pitt making a Titanic joke during his #GoldenGlobes acceptance speech?



*chefs kiss* pic.twitter.com/2WkwNFa1Vw — Heather Concannon (@hmmconcannon) January 6, 2020

Brad calling Leo “LDC” and getting off a TITANIC joke = absolute legend. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1xv87SAsUu — Joreen Belocura (@AgeofIrony) January 6, 2020

Brad Pitt was every young girl not wanting Leo to die in Titanic.... “I would have shared the raft” ????????



Kate Winslet you know what you did. @goldenglobes @LeoDiCaprio — Im_a_wild_Flower (@catmccla) January 6, 2020

Brad Pitt just agreed Leo should’ve shared the raft. #Titanic #GoldenGIobes There was room for 2. pic.twitter.com/mEgy9XZ2a4 — Evan (@catman30ca) January 6, 2020

brad pitt on raft, 2020 (colourized) pic.twitter.com/FWvTCLpQWj — josie (@nightwving) January 6, 2020

“I have to thank my brother in crime, LDC...but still, I would’ve shared the raft.” ???#BradPitt ?????#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ExVKYeAYUE — Shrouk Ashraf (@Sheeka_Beeka) January 6, 2020

BRAD PITT SAYING WE WOULDVE SHARED THE RAFT WITH LEO IS THIS A TITANIC JOKE? EXCUSE ME — kat (@claire_foy) January 6, 2020