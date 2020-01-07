Why Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden’s Daughter’s Unusual Name Raddix Is Right on Trend

but while the creative moniker may be unusual, it is also right on trend!

The celebrity couple revealed on Friday that they have welcomed a daughter, Raddix Madden, leaving some wondering about the origin of her “rad” first name.

“It’s definitely not a name I’d heard before — it’s pretty clear that this a name that they invented,” Pamela Redmond, the CEO of Nameberry, a comprehensive guide to baby names, tells PEOPLE. “A lot of people are inventing names these days.”

Redmond adds that creating a brand-new name for children is a popular trend, especially among celebrities. And not only did Diaz and Madden come up with a name on their own, but used components of “already stylish” names, like using an “x” ending and being gender-neutral.

“People, in general, are making up names. It’s a new trend, by the thousands,” she says, adding that “thousands” more names exist now “than there were a generation ago.”

“A lot of celebs obviously do invent names because they want something that nobody else has,” Redmond says. “Everybody has one, you have to have one, but if you’re a celeb you might be used to things being special or better than the average, so it’s extra pressure to pick a baby name that’s special.”

Remond also points out that other celebrities who have come up with new or unusual names for their children — including Madden’s brother, Joel Madden — often end up launching that name into popularity.

“It’s funny, because [Benji’s] brother is Nicole Richie‘s husband and when they named their kids Harlow and Sparrow, those names seemed so outrageous when they picked them, but a lot of people imitated them,” Redmond says. “So those names got popular.”

Diaz, 47, and Madden, 40, who tied the knot in January 2015, announced the addition of Raddix to their family on Friday.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the couple began the announcement, shared on Instagram. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

The new parents said that while they are “overjoyed” to share their happy news, they will be keeping further details about Raddix under wraps to maintain her privacy.

“We won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute! Some would even say RAD,” the post continued.

“Cameron really wanted to be a mom,” a source told PEOPLE after Diaz and Madden broke the news. “Cameron and Benji were hoping they would be blessed with a baby.”