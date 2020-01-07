Search

Tom Hanks’ rapper son Chet goes viral and confuses internet for speaking in Jamaican patois at Golden Globes

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Andrew Trendell • January 07, 2020

Tom Hanks was the big winner of the night

Tom Hanks’ son Chet has gone viral with bizarre videos of himself speaking in Jamaican patois at the 2020 Golden Globes.

It was a big night for Hanks, who made headlines after he was brought to tears as he accepted the prestigious Cecil B DeMille Award – celebrating his lifetime of achievements and contributions to the film industry.

However his son also took the attention of the internet for entirely different reasons. Sharing a video from the red carpet, he posted a video of himself speaking in Jamaican patois along with the caption “BIG UP FIMI WHOL FAMILY SOON COM AT DI AWARDS NA SEEN – CHUNE IN”. Throughout the evening, he also shared footage on his Instagram Stories of himself providing commentary on the evening’s proceedings in a Jamaican accent.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

BIG UP FIMI WHOL FAMILY SOON COM AT DI AWARDS NA SEEN 🔥 🔥 🔥 CHUNE IN

A post shared by 𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗧 𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗦 ♠ (@chethanx) on

The footage soon went viral across social media, sparking a confused response from many.

Chet Hanks is also a musician and rapper under the name of Chet Haze, and is also one half of the duo FTRZ.

Speaking to Vice about his life in music, Chet said that he doesn’t feel that being Tom Hanks’ son “discredits him as a hip-hop artist”.

“Hip-hop is much larger than that,” said Chet. “It exceeds boundaries beyond race and socio-economic background. It doesn’t matter what country you’re from or what nationality you are. Hip-hop is a music. An art form. A culture. It can appeal and come out of whoever it speaks to. And it speaks to me.”

Meanwhile, Tom Hanks himself also became a meme at the Golden Globes due to his nonplussed response to host Ricky Gervais’ opening monologue.

