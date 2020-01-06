Search

Pink donates half a million dollars to Australian bushfire relief: 'I am totally devastated'

Mike Marsland
By EW/Sydney Bucksbaum • January 06, 2020

Pink is doing her part to help out with the devastating wildfires currently terrorizing Australia.

On Saturday, the singer – whose extremely large Australian fanbase resulted in her 2013 The Truth About Love Tour becoming the most successful solo female artist tour in the country’s history – announced on Instagram that she is donating half a million dollars to aid with the bushfire relief.

Pink also shared a list of local fire stations and their donation pages to encourage more people to donate as well.

I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ??

Since the bushfires sparked in September, the devastating crisis in Australia has killed at least 23 people, and the destruction has claimed more than 1,200 homes and millions of acres. Experts predict that almost half a billion animals have died, and the conditions continue to worsen.

