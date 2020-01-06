Pink donates half a million dollars to Australian bushfire relief: 'I am totally devastated'

On Saturday, the singer – whose extremely large Australian fanbase resulted in her 2013 The Truth About Love Tour becoming the most successful solo female artist tour in the country’s history – announced on Instagram that she is donating half a million dollars to aid with the bushfire relief.

Pink also shared a list of local fire stations and their donation pages to encourage more people to donate as well.

Since the bushfires sparked in September, the devastating crisis in Australia has killed at least 23 people, and the destruction has claimed more than 1,200 homes and millions of acres. Experts predict that almost half a billion animals have died, and the conditions continue to worsen.