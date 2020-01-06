Incubus announce they have new music coming this month

Incubus have announced they will be releasing a new single later this month.

The new song will be the band’s first since releasing ‘Into the Summer’ back in August, the first single taken from their upcoming as yet untitled new album. The song’s video paid tribute to the 1987 teen vampire movie The Lost Boys.

Looking ahead, Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd has taken to Instagram to announce that they will be releasing a new single called ‘Our Love’ on January 17.

Sharing a throwback photograph of himself and the band’s lead guitarist Mike Einziger, Boyd wrote: “New @incubusofficial single ‘Our Love’ is going to be available for your listening pleasures on January 17th. Happy #2020 everybody! Mike, what’s up wit dem bedroom eyes?”

See the post below:

It all started with one little question: “Favorite incubus record? GO!” After that, pandemonium broke out online as fans of the Californian rock band battled it out over which of the band’s albums was in fact the best in their opinion.

Meanwhile, to promote the 20th anniversary tour of their breakthrough album, ‘Make Yourself’, Incubus dropped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last year to perform their best-known song, ‘Drive’.

The alt-rock band mostly stayed faithful to the late 90s hit, acoustic guitar and all, but they did have one trick up their sleeves: During the bridge, they slowed down for frontman Brandon Boyd to sing a tender line from another classic also called ‘Drive’ – by new wave icons The Cars. “Who’s gonna drive you home tonight?” Boyd sang.

