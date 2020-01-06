Search

‘Hunters’: Jordan Peele’s Nazi hunting series gets release date and new trailer

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Lavin • January 06, 2020

The series stars Al Pacino

A release date has been announced for Jordan Peele’s new Amazon Prime Video series Hunters – you can watch a new trailer below.

Due to arrive on February 21, the series will see Al Pacino as Meyer Offerman lead a vigilante squad assembled to hunt down hundreds of escaped Nazis who are living in America.

A synopsis of the new show says: “Inspired by true events, Hunters follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters in 1977 New York City who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in America.

“And so, they do what any bad-ass vigilante squad would do: they set out on a bloody quest for revenge and justice. But they soon discover a far-reaching conspiracy and must race against time to thwart the Nazis’ new genocidal plans.”

After a teaser video revealed a little of what to expect from the Jordan Peele-produced series, a better look was offered when the first official trailer dropped back in November.

A new trailer released sheds more light on what the Hunters will get up to – watch it below.

Hunters sees Pacino team up with Us director Jordan Peele. The series is also set to feature Logan Lerman (The Perks of Being A Wallflower), Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother), Kate Mulvany (The Great Gatsby) and more.

Hunters arrives on Amazon Prime Video on February 21.

Meanwhile, Al Pacino has said that he’s started deliberately starring in bad films in order to “try to make them better.”

The actor was speaking in a joint interview with his long-time collaborator Robert De Niro.

