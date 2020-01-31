Drake and Future drop surprise new track ‘Desires’

Drake and Future have surprised fans by teaming up on new track ‘Desires’, marking their second collaboration of the year.

The new track, which landed on Soundcloud this morning (January 31), arrives weeks after the pair teamed up on ‘Life Is Good’. Drake alerted fans to the song by sharing a link to it via his Instagram.

‘Desires’ is notably smoother than ‘Life Is Good’ and clocks in at just shy of four minutes.

Last month, Drake began speculation that he was working with Future by sharing a photo from his recording studio.

The picture, which was also shared by Future on his Instagram, features a laptop that is screening the closing titles from a video clip that reads: “Life Is Good Future + Drake”.

Reviewing ‘Life Is Good’, NME wrote: “While the resumption of Drake and Future’s fruitful partnership is certainly A Good Thing, fans of the pair shouldn’t get too excited about the prospect of a follow-up to ‘What a Time to Be Alive’ emerging any time soon, especially as Future confirmed this week that Drake’s guest feature on ‘Life Is Good’ is just that — a one-off guest spot.

“That nagging feeling that something is missing on ‘Life Is Good’ could be forgiven if we knew that this was the first serving from another full-length project. Then life would really be good.”

