Search

Discover

NEW MUSIC FRIDAY

Drake and Future drop surprise new track ‘Desires’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • January 31, 2020

The follow-up to 'Life Is Good'

Drake and Future have surprised fans by teaming up on new track ‘Desires’, marking their second collaboration of the year.

The new track, which landed on Soundcloud this morning (January 31), arrives weeks after the pair teamed up on ‘Life Is Good’. Drake alerted fans to the song by sharing a link to it via his Instagram.

‘Desires’ is notably smoother than ‘Life Is Good’ and clocks in at just shy of four minutes.

Last month, Drake began speculation that he was working with Future by sharing a photo from his recording studio.

The picture, which was also shared by Future on his Instagram, features a laptop that is screening the closing titles from a video clip that reads: “Life Is Good Future + Drake”.

Reviewing ‘Life Is Good’, NME wrote: “While the resumption of Drake and Future’s fruitful partnership is certainly A Good Thing, fans of the pair shouldn’t get too excited about the prospect of a follow-up to ‘What a Time to Be Alive’ emerging any time soon, especially as Future confirmed this week that Drake’s guest feature on ‘Life Is Good’ is just that — a one-off guest spot.

“That nagging feeling that something is missing on ‘Life Is Good’ could be forgiven if we knew that this was the first serving from another full-length project. Then life would really be good.”

The post Drake and Future drop surprise new track ‘Desires’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 4 11
Load more comments
  1. vicemo7105
    vicemo7105 Google is now paying $17000 to $22000 per month for working online from home. I have joined this job 2 months ago and i have earned $20544 in my first month from this job. I can say my life is changed-completely for the better! Check it out whaat i do..... click here ======►► www.snagwiki.com
    ...show more
  2. AmandaCrazy19
    Amanda Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> bit.do/fpVcw
    ...show more
  3. AmandaCrazy19
    Amanda Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> bit.do/fpVcw
    ...show more
  4. timthuocvn
  5. timthuocvn
  6. timthuocvn
  7. RuthJOrtega
    RuthJOrtega Make $6,000-$8,000 A Month Online With No Prior Experience Or Skills Required. Be Your Own Boss And for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot...Start here>→→→→→www.bayusd11.com
    ...show more
  8. howoti4426
    howoti4426 My last month's online earning was $17593 just by doing an easy job online. Easiest home based online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have joined this job about 3 months ago and in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this websiteGood lock for click here.............. www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  9. godar43096
    godar43096 Simple online occupation from home Earns upto $550 to $750 every day by working simply on the web. I have made $28K in this month by working on the web. Its a basic and simple home occupation and even a little youngster can carry out this activity on the web and profits. Everyone can land this position now and begin procuring on the web by simply open this connection and after that experience directions to get started­­­­.­­­­.­­­­.­­­­.­­­­.­­­­.­­­­...­­­­ HERE►►== www.ViewsInsider.com
    ...show more
  10. Rusten11
    Willie Did you know there’s a “deep detox” you can do first thing in the morning to burn more fat? And the good news is It only takes 13-seconds! Here it is,,,,,,,,,,,,,  www.newbox3.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.