Priyanka Chopra Jonas Nears Deal to Star in The Matrix 4 Alongside Keanu Reeves

By PEOPLE/Ale Russian • January 30, 2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas might soon be entering the world of The Matrix!

PEOPLE’s sister site Entertainment Weekly reports the actress is in final negotiations to star in the fourth film in the franchise, which welcomes back original actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Chopra Jonas, 37, would be the latest to join, as Neil Patrick Harris and Aquaman actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have reportedly signed on to star. All three of their roles have yet to be disclosed.

The first Matrix movie hit theaters in 1999 and became an instant phenomenon. A sequel, The Matrix Reloaded, and a third movie, The Matrix Revolutions, later followed in 2003.

Aside from Reeves and Moss, Jada Pinkett Smithis is reportedly in talks to return as Niobe, according to Deadline. Pinkett Smith, 48, played the character in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The movie franchise is back with a fourth installment by co-creator Lana Wachowski returning as a writer and a director. She created the original trilogy with her sister, Lilly.

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” Lana, 54, said in a statement, according to Variety.

Reeves, 55, told Entertainment Tonight in September that he’s “absolutely” excited about returning to the role that made him a household name. And although he kept quiet about the plot of the upcoming fourth installment in the movie franchise, Reeves did give one small hint.

“It’s very ambitious,” Reeves said. “As it should be!”

The Matrix 4 is set to hit theaters in May 2021.

