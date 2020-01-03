Search

Nicolas Cage made a surprise appearance at a Somerset pub and bought everyone a drink to celebrate the New Year

January 03, 2020

"What a legend"

Nicolas Cage surprised locals when he made a surprise appearance at a pub in Somerset on New Year’s Day (January 1).

The Hollywood veteran was pictured taking selfies with a number of locals at the Tramways social club. He is also believed to have bought everyone a drink.

According to ITV News, a spokesperson for the club said: “There weren’t many people in the club yesterday so his round didn’t come to much. He would have had to pay out a lot more if he’d come in on New Year’s Eve.”

In the past, Cage has been renowned for delivering an almighty rendition of Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ at Karaoke bars.

Meanwhile it was recently reported that Cage is set to star in an upcoming meta movie titled The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

The acting legend, who’s starred in films such as Face/Off, Con Air, The Wicker Man and many more, will reportedly play a fictional version of Nic Cage who attempts to land a role in a Quentin Tarantino movie after his career takes a turn for the worst.

Throughout the film, the character – who struggles with a strained relationship with his daughter – also speaks to an egotistical and more successful version of himself from the ’90s.

Reports state that Cage signed up after bosses wrote to him insisting that The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent was a love letter to his whirlwind career, rather than a spoof.

Lionsgate are yet to confirm the project.

