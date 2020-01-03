Search

Discover

NEWS

Coachella 2020 releases full lineup: Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean to headline

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Karen Gwee • January 03, 2020

It's out!

Coachella has released its lineup for 2020, led by headliners Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean. Find the full poster below.

Rage Against The Machine will headline Friday on April 10 and 17, supported by Calvin Harris, Run The Jewels, Rex Orange County, Megan Thee Stallion, BIGBANG, Brockhampton and more. British acts on Friday include Lewis Capaldi, IDLES, slowthai, Sleaford Mods and more.

Travis Scott will headline Saturday on April 11 and 18, supported by Thom Yorke (doing a Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes set), Flume, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, DaBaby, Summer Walker and more. black midi, beabadoobee, Ezra Collective, girl in red, Fontaines D.C., Anna Calvi and more play on Saturday as well.

Finally, Frank Ocean will headline Sunday on April 12 and 19, supported by Lana Del Rey, Lil Uzi Vert, Daniel Caesar, FKA Twigs, Ari Lennox, Fatboy Slim, Lil Nas X, Denzel Curry, Yungblud and more.

See the full lineup here:

Weekend 1 of Coachella 2020 (April 10 to 12) is sold out. Registration for weekend 2 pre-sale is available now at the festival’s official website. Pre-sale begins Monday (January 6) at 8pm BST (12pm Pacific Time).

The full announcement comes shortly after the festival drip-fed light-hearted hints to fans on Twitter. One notable name missing from the lineup is the newly reunited My Chemical Romance, who had been rumoured to be playing the Indio, California festival.

The post Coachella 2020 releases full lineup: Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean to headline appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

1 3 5
  1. LoisCSmith
    LoisCSmith ★  I am making $98/hour telecommuting. I never imagined that it was honest to goodness yet my closest companion is acquiring $20 thousand a month by working on the web, that was truly shocking for me, she prescribed me to attempt it. simply give it a shot on the accompanying site.. go to home media tech tab for more detail reinforce your heart......<a href=" xurl.es/eufg3 " rel="nofollow ugc"><b> Read more </b></a>
    ...show more
  2. LoisCSmith
    LoisCSmith Start working at home with Google! Just work for few hours and have more time with friends and family. I earn up to $4500 per week. It's a great work at home opportunity. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out..... HERE☛☛ www.bayusd11.comStart working at home with Google! Just work for few hours and have more time with friends and family. I earn up to $4500 per week. It's a great work at home opportunity. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out..... HERE☛☛ www.bayusd11.comStart working at home with Google! Just work for few hours and have more time with friends and family. I earn up to $4500 per week. It's a great work at home opportunity. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out..... HERE☛☛ www.bayusd11.comStart working at home with Google! Just work for few hours and have more time with friends and family. I earn up to $4500 per week. It's a great work at home opportunity. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out..... HERE☛☛ www.bayusd11.com
    ...show more
  3. tolile6063
    tolile6063 I AM Making a Good Salary from Home $6580-$7065/week , which is amazing, under a year ago I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now it's my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone. go to home media tech tab for more detail r   einforce your heart........... :*☟☟☟☟ COPY THIS WEBSITE ☟☟☟☟HERE☛...............www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  4. lejew33700.seo-mailer.com
    leje my ­fr­i­e­n­d's s­ist­er ­m­A­k­es $74/­h­our ­o­n t­h­e ­l­A­pt­o­p. S­h­e ­h­As ­b­e­e­n ­f­ir­e­d ­f­or t­e­n ­m­o­nt­hs ­but ­l­Ast ­m­o­nt­h ­h­er ­i­n­e w­As $20027 just w­or­k­i­n­g ­o­n t­h­e ­l­A­pt­o­p ­f­or ­A ­f­ew ­h­ours. R­e­A­d ­m­or­e ­o­n t­h­is s­it­e ­g­o t­o t­h­is s­it­e ­h­o­m­e t­A­b ­f­or ­m­or­e ­d­et­A­i­l <><><><><><>  www.win.cash61.com
    ...show more
  5. tirtivatri
    tirtivatri w­h­At S­c­ott r­e­p­l­i­e­d ­i ­d­i­d­n't ­ev­e­n ­k­n­ow t­h­At ­A st­Ay ­At ­h­o­m­e ­m­o­m ­c­A­n ­g­et ­p­A­i­d $5864 ­i­n 1 ­m­o­nt­h ­o­n t­h­e ­c­o­m­put­er. ­d­i­d y­ou ­l­o­o­k ­At t­h­is s­it­e ­l­i­n­k ­g­o t­o t­h­is s­it­e ­h­o­m­e t­A­b ­f­or ­m­or­e ­d­et­A­i­l...www.online-3.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.