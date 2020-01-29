Search

Vin Diesel reveals first teaser for Fast & Furious 9

By EW/Derek Lawrence • January 29, 2020

What happens when Dominic Toretto can no longer live his life a quarter mile at a time?

Well, we’re about to find out.

Ahead of the official trailer launch on Friday, Vin Diesel has released the first teaser for Fast & Furious 9. In it, Dom and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) appear to be enjoying retirement and raising Brian. But when Letty passes the famed Fast necklace on to Brian, it’s with a warning.

“It’s for protection…from what’s coming,” she declares.

Set for release on May 22, Fast 9 will star Diesel, Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Cardi B, and John Cena.

