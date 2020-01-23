Watch new To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You trailer: Peter and John butt heads over Lara Jean

In the second official trailer for the highly anticipated sequel To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, our young protagonist finds herself in a love triangle between Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), her crush in 2018’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, and John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher), whom she also penned love letters to back in the day.

The first trailer, which has since nabbed more than seven million views on YouTube, focused more on Lara Jean and Peter’s relationship. The high-schoolers are officially girlfriend and boyfriend after they fell in love pretending to date in the first romcom, which was based on Jenny Han’s 2014 novel of the same name.

The second trailer, meanwhile, puts John in the spotlight. He and Lara Jean met at Model UN when they were younger, and now volunteering (or is it fate?) has brought back together. In the clip, John confronts Lara Jean about the secret love letter she wrote to him, which reached him after her younger sister mischievously sent it out for real.

“I need proof that someone liked me in middle school,” John tells her.

The trailer also showcases some returning stars and new faces we’ll see in the sequel. John Corbett reprises his role as Lara Jean’s dad, while Holland Taylor joins the cast as the heroine’s “unexpected new confidant.”

The sequel, which is inspired by Han’s second book in the trilogy, debuts Wednesday, Feb. 12 on Netflix. EW previously exclusively debuted first-look images of the upcoming movie.

Back in August, the streamer also confirmed that a third film, called To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, was already in production.