The Office stars John Krasinski and Brian Baumgartner stage a mini-reunion

who costarred on the popular NBC comedy The Office for nine seasons — ran into each other Wednesday in New York City and shared the moment on social media.

“Lovely to spend some time with this gentleman today,” Krasinski wrote on his Instagram account alongside a photo of him and Baumgartner.

Fans in the comments were excited to see the reunion of Dunder Mifflin’s Jim Halpert (Krasinski) and Kevin Malone (Baumgartner), with many wondering what brought them together. While most were thrilled to simply see them hanging out, some wondered whether a bowl of chili was involved.

While Baumgartner did not respond to the barrage of chili questions, he posted a throwback photo of the Scranton gang and said he would detour from his Big Apple adventure and head to Pennsylvania.

“So fun running into @johnkrasinski today,” he wrote. “Here’s an old picture of him and I and [Jenna Fischer] at @backyardalehouse back during The Office Wrap Party in Scranton. Such fond memories. I’m doing it I’ve decided I am detouring from NYC to Scranton and will see you tomorrow night!”

For Baumgartner, an even bigger Office reunion is in the cards. He will join former castmates Fischer, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, and Creed Bratton to raise money for Australian wildfire relief with a benefit event at the Roxy in West Hollywood, Calif., on Feb. 6.