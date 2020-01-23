Sabrina stars conjure some monstrous-looking treats on Nailed It! mini-sode

This new mini episode of Nailed It! is quite chilling, especially when you see what the competitors conjured up in their cauldrons.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars and Nailed It! fans Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, and Lucy Davis helped the comical cooking fail show mark its season 3 premiere on Netflix with their own special challenge.

Each witchy actress was tasked with creating a cake based on one of three hunks from their own Netflix series: Harvey (Ross Lynch), Nick (Gavin Leatherwood), or Satan himself (Luke Cook).

Otto, in true Aunt Zelda style, brought a hammer to help her. (The same hammer Zelda once used to put her sister in the Lazarus Pit?!) And Davis, reminding us all not to underestimate Aunt Hilda, whipped out her own secret baking mix. All three contestants had to create a star-shaped cake base and then recreate edible man treats.

Their castmate Chance Perdomo (Ambrose) couldn’t be there, but when Davis hit her Take a Chance buzzer for an assist, a recorded message from Perdomo popped up to give her a three-minute advantage over the others.