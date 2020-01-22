Ozzy Osbourne reveals Parkinson's disease diagnosis: 'It's been terribly challenging'

the man who once bit off the head of a live bat on stage is up there with Keith Richards in the canon of daredevil rock stars who incredibly survived their hedonistic eras. But on Good Morning America Tuesday, Osbourne, 71, opened up to host Robin Roberts about a new struggle he’s facing: Parkinson’s disease.

“It’s been terribly challenging for us all,” the Black Sabbath rocker and former reality star said of the last year or so in his family’s life. “I did my last show New Year’s Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves.”

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive nervous system disorder that commonly causes tremors, stiffness or slowing of movement, according to the Mayo Clinic.

His wife Sharon Osbourne, host of The Talk, clarified that Ozzy’s strain of Parkinson’s is technically known as PRKN 2.

“It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body,” Sharon said. “And it’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

After battling health rumors for years, Ozzy told Roberts why he finally decided to open up about his battle with Parkinson’s: “I’m no good with secrets. I cannot walk around with it anymore ’cause it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know?”

Ozzy said he’s hopeful his fans stick with him during his latest battle. “I hope they hang on and are there for me because I need them.”

Despite it all, he remains hopeful he will be able to tour again.

“I need it you know. That’s my drug today,” he said of performing. “I ain’t going to go anywhere yet.”