Watch Post Malone star in the trailer for Mark Wahlberg’s new Netflix movie ‘Spenser Confidential’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Damian Jones • January 21, 2020

It's out on March 6

A trailer for a new Netflix comedy action movie starring Mark Wahlberg and Post Malone has dropped.

The clip, which you can view below, opens with Malone playing a prisoner who gets in a fight with Wahlberg in the action comedy Spenser Confidential.

Directed by Peter Berg, the film premieres on the streaming service on March 6 and also features Winston Duke and Mark Maron.

The film was inspired by Ace Atkins‘ book Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland.

Malone previously made an appearance in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse as a Brooklyn bystander.

Meanwhile, Malone and Liam Gallagher were recently added to the line-up at this year’s Rock In Rio Lisbon event.

The festival takes place over two consecutive weekends – June 20-21 and 27-28 – with Gallagher taking to the stage on the first Sunday and Malone playing a week later on June 28.

They’re the latest among a raft of massive names for the festival, which will also feature the likes of Foo Fighters, The National, Camilla Cabello and Black Eyed Peas.

The rapper is also celebrating this year’s Super Bowl with a gig on a floating 40,000 square foot tent, erected on the water of host city Miami’s Biscaye Bay.

Malone was also recently caught on video belting out a karaoke cover of Pantera‘s ‘Walk’, while on a night out with indie outfit Beach Fossils.

