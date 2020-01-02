Search

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Ring in 2020 with Onstage Kiss — Plus Brother Nick and Priyanka Join!

January 02, 2020

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner rang in their first New Years as a married couple with a kiss —

a very public one, at that!

Joe was performing at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach as part of Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve alongside his fellow Jonas Brothers when he was joined onstage by the Game of Thrones star, whom he wed last June in a lavish French ceremony.

Turner, 23, was clad in sleek black dress and festive headpiece while Joe, 30, wore a similarly dark and dapper suit.

The other JoBros also welcomed the new decade with their lady loves. Baby brother Nick, 27, shared a kiss with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 37 — who opted for an eye-catching pink ensemble, while elder Jonas Kevin, 32, got cozy with his wife of 10 years, Danielle.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The family shared a Champagne toast after performing their latest hit, “Sucker,” from the band’s much anticipated reunion album, Happiness Begins, which dropped in June.

On Sunday, Nick and Chopra Jonas — who wed back in December 2018 — shared a series of sweet shots to their Instagram accounts as they relaxed together in the tropical weather of the Bahamas.

Days prior, the pair were in a different climate, celebrating Christmas in the snow-soaked peaks of Mammoth Mountain, California. Jonas, 27, even gifted Chopra Jonas, 37, her very own all-black Ski-Doo snowmobile.

Their drastic change of locale was noted by Jonas on social media. “From the snow to the ocean,” he wrote, captioning a photo snapped while he and his wife overlooked the sea while cuddling on a private yacht.

The JoBro clan ring in 2020.

“Life as it should be,” he added, in hashtag.

Chopra Jonas echoed that phrase in her own post of that same photo.

“So… no complaints,” she said, captioning another picture which showed the actress toasting a glass of sparkling wine while lounging on the beach.

2019 was a big year for the Jonas Brothers. The Grammy-nominated trio staged their long-awaited reunion, dropping a hit single (“Sucker,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100), before releasing Happiness Begins and launching a 40-date tour.

