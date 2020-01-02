Golden Globes taps Chris Evans, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, more to present

And this year’s Golden Globes ceremony has a lot of pretty people and pretty awards.

Chris Evans and his Knives Out co-star Ana de Armas, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Salma Hayek, Amy Poehler, Rami Malek, Tim Allen, Pierce Brosnan, Dakota Fanning, and Harvey Keitel will be taking the spotlight during this Sunday’s awards show as presenters.

Additional celebs announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association include Charlize Theron, Tiffany Haddish, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Ted Danson, Daniel Craig, and Glenn Close.

Allen and Fanning were presenters at the Golden Globe nominations presentation last month with This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson. Poehler, meanwhile, served as co-host of the actual ceremony in the past with comic cohort Tina Fey.

Multiple presenters are also nominated for the coveted prize: Robbie and Theron for Bombshell, Johansson for Marriage Story, Armas for Knives Out, and Malek for Mr. Robot.

Now, which one of these pretty people will pull a Natalie Portman during the best directing category?

Rickey Gervais will return as host of the 77th annual Golden Globes for his fifth time. The show will kick off this Sunday, Jan. 5 and will air live on NBC coast to coast at 8 p.m. ET.

This article has been updated with more confirmed presenters.