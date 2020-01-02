Search

Discover

NEWS

America Ferrera Is Pregnant with Baby No. 2: 'Happy New Year from Our Wild and Growing Bunch'

By PEOPLE/Jason Duaine Hahn • January 02, 2020

America Ferrera is expecting a new baby in the new year!

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star made the announcement in a post to her Instagram page on New Year’s Eve sharing a photo of husband Ryan Piers Williams and their 19-month old Sebastian looking in awe at her growing baby bump. The family was surrounded by winter snow while holding each other close.

“Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020!” Ferrera, 35, wrote in the caption of the picture, posted on Tuesday evening. “Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch.”

Making the news even more exciting is the star really surprised fas as the photo revealed her little one will be arriving rather soon as she appears to be well into her pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram

Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020! ???? Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch. Pic by @mnp_elpaso

A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on Dec 31, 2019 at 5:23pm PST

Sharing the same photograph, Williams said: “So much to look forward to in 2020, but one thing in particular sticks out! Can’t wait to welcome another beautiful creature into this world. Happy New Years!!”

Ferrera and Williams tied the knot in June 2011, and welcomed Sebastian, who the couple affectionately call “Baz”, in May 2018.

Before welcoming Sebastian, Ferrera celebrated at a party with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costar and close friend Amber Tamblyn.

In March of the same year, the actress was joined by family and friends, including former Ugly Betty costars Ana Ortiz and Mark Indelicato, for another baby shower at Beauty & Essex Los Angeles.

“No poopie diaper games here. Just dancing, drinking (water for me 🤗), and some of the people we love to celebrate the little human we can’t wait to meet,” Ferrera captioned a series of photos from the bash on Instagram.

RELATED: The Sisterhood Is Alive and Well! How the Cast Has Stayed Close All These Years

America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams while expecting first son, Sebastian

WATCH: It’s Really Happening! Alexis Bledel Says Third Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Is in the Works

Ferrera previously told PEOPLE that her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants castmates Tamblyn, Blake Li

vely and Alexis Bledel, who are all moms as well, had all given her a pearl of wisdom about childbirth.

“They all were like, ‘Get the drugs.’ So we’ll see if I do. But I think it’s a very sound piece of advice,” she joked.

2 2 2
  1. royew
    royew making $125 per hour working online on my laptop among my family. I continue doing work in my room talking to them. Its too easy to complete it no experience or skill required. You just need internet and PC/laptop. Hurry up and join the link...........www.mywork5.com
    ...show more
  2. issa0702sonko
    Wert Guson Do you need highly professional hackers for hire? Emails, Facebook,twitter, websites/Data bases and erasing criminal records, For hacking websites, mails, social networks, changing of grades. Recovering of passwords of mails, websites and social networks. Guaranteed to help you find your target person's password (friends', wife's, husband's, boss', girlfriend's or boyfriend's Gain access/passwords to Facebook, Gmail, Instagram, bbm, yahoo mail, snap chat, twitter, Hotmail, badoo, zoosk, various blogs, icloud, apple accounts etc. Password retrieval, breaching of bank accounts: (for local and international banks, block transfers, make transfers), clear debts, pay for bills at give a way rates, breach of web host servers, firewall breaches, application cracks, change of school grades, professional hacking into institutional servers, clearing of criminal records, mobile airtime recharge, key logging, smartphone, tablet portable device hacks, pc hacks on any OS and ip tracking and general tracking operations We do change school grades/erasing criminal records allover the world. In any data base. CONTACT EXPERTS NOW: rockhackers1991@gmail.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.