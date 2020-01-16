Sabrina is the new queen of Hell in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part 3 trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer for part 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which sees Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) keeping the promise she made at the end of part 2: She’s going to rescue Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) from Hell. But in order to do that, she has to… take the throne?

As the Dark Lord (Luke Cook) is seen telling his daughter in the trailer, it’s time for the young witch to “embrace your destiny,” and in this case, that means Sabrina will be crowned the new queen of Hell. (As if the teen didn’t already have enough to deal with.) But taking the throne won’t be simple, especially not with a challenger: Caliban (Sam Corlett), the Prince of Hell, would also like to rule.

Meanwhile, back up on earth, a carnival comes to town, and with it a group of pagans determined to resurrect an ancient evil.