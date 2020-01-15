My Chemical Romance tease upcoming reunion dates with sinister image

My Chemical Romance have taken to social media to post yet another cryptic image, as they continue to tease fans with further comeback shows. Check it out below.

The Gerard Way-fronted group made their long-awaited return last month, appearing at Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium for their first gig in six years. Tickets sold out within minutes of going on sale, and the concert made a record-breaking $1.5million.

After seemingly dropping hints of a UK show for 2020 last week, MCR are sending their followers into a frenzy once again this evening (January 14).

Posting on their official social channels, the band shared a black-and-white image of what appears to be a hospital room. Focused on a medical stretcher, the sinister snap – captioned with the vampire emoji – harks back to the aesthetic of 2007’s Black Parade Tour.

As Rock Sound notes, these shows began with Gerard Way being wheeled out on a stretcher as he sang ‘The Black Parade’ cut ‘The End’. A heart rate monitor sound effect was heard over the PA ahead of the dramatic entrance.

Check out the video below.

Commenting on the apparent stylistic link, one fan replied to the new tweet: “We not gonna talk about how much it looks like the room from Black Parade? Kinda even looks like the same machine on the side…”

Another said: “Seems like they’re reviving the vampire idea from when they first started.”

In a video posted last week, the Union Jack is briefly seen alongside a selection of symbols from the Theban alphabet – which fans deciphered to read out the word ‘June’.

Meanwhile, a My Chemical Romance fan has compiled footage of the band’s recent live reunion to create their own concert film.

