Marvel’s ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ Puerto Rico shoot cancelled amid earthquakes

Marvel‘s new series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has been forced to cancel a shoot in Puerto Rico due to recent earthquakes.

Cast and crew for the Disney+ series were due to arrive on the island as early as today (January 14) but after it was hit was a 6.4 magnitude earthquake last Tuesday (January 7) and then another 5.9 magnitude one on Saturday (January 11) production has been cancelled, Deadline reports.

It’s likely that the studio will now have to find a new location to shoot the pre-planned Puerto Rico scenes, but it’s unclear as to whether the switch-up will impact the show’s timeline and push back its 2020 release date. Filming of the series began in November in Atlanta.

The Captain America spin-off will see Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their respective roles as the Falcon and Bucky Barnes. Daniel Bruhl and Emily VanCamp also appear while Wyatt Russell is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the series

The first of a number of shows Marvel is working on for Disney+, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier joins WandaVision, starring Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, as well as Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye.

The studio is also developing shows for She-Hulk, Ms Marvel and Moon Knight, and the animated What If?

