‘Friends’ and ‘Highlander’ actor Stan Kirsch has died

Actor Stan Kirsch, known for appearing in TV shows such as Friends and Highlander, has died aged 51.

According to documents released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner and seen by The Independent, the actor died at his home on January 11. His death has been ruled a suicide.

The news was shared via Stan Kirsch’s Facebook page.

“Dear friends, we tragically lost our beloved Stan Kirsch on January 11th,” the statement begins. ”We will be closed for the next two weeks as we process and grieve. He was so loved and we are all just devastated. Thank you for your understanding and respecting our privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”

Born July 15, 1968, Kirsch found success playing Richie Ryan in the Highlander TV show Highlander: The Series. Introduced in 1992, he kept the role for five of the show’s six seasons.

Friends fans might remember him as Ethan, Monica’s underage love interest, from the season one episode ‘The One With the Ick Factor’. Unaware of his age, Monica (played by Courtney Cox) begins dating him before discovering that he’s just 17-years-old.

Kirsch also starred in TV shows such as JAG and Invincible.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

