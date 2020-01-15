Search

Demi Lovato will perform at the 2020 Grammys for first live appearance since overdose

By EW/Sydney Bucksbaum • January 15, 2020

Demi Lovato‘s ready to make her grand return to music.

The singer announced on Tuesday that she will be performing at the 2020 Grammy Awards, which will be her first live performance since her highly-publicized drug overdose and hospitalization back in July 2018. There’s no word yet on whether she will be performing new music, despite the fact that she’s been teasing new music for months.

“I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing,” Lovato wrote in the caption along with the photo announcement on Instagram.

I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing ????????#GRAMMYs @recordingacademy @cbstv

The caption references her last Instagram back in December 2019, when she posted a black square with the cryptic note, “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing…. ”

The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing....

EW has reached out to representatives for Lovato and the Recording Academy for comment.

When she spoke at the Teen Vogue Summit in Los Angeles back in November in her first major interview since her overdose, the “Confident” singer let her fans know that she’s stronger than ever after her near-fatal overdose.

“What I see in the mirror [is] someone that’s overcome a lot. I’ve been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter,” Lovato said. “I don’t see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown in their way.”

Lovato went on to share that a new album is coming, but she’s not in any rush to release it or reveal a timeline for when fans will hear new songs.

“It’s important to remember that I am so cautious this time around of jumping back into things. I’ve really decided to take my time with things, so when the time is right to release new music, I will put it out there,” she said. “Genuinely I just want people to remember that I’m a singer. I think that a lot of the things I’ve been through kind of outshined my successes in the music industry or acting now. I just want people to remember that that’s what I want to give to the world so please focus on that and not the other things.”

The 2020 Grammys air live on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

