Watch Tool perform tribute to Neil Peart during San Diego concert

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Lavin • January 13, 2020

The visionary stickman passed away on Tuesday

Tool performed a live tribute to Rush drummer Neil Peart during a recent concert in San Diego.

The visionary stickman passed away on Tuesday (January 7) after quietly battling brain cancer for the past three years, as confirmed by Elliott Mintz, a spokesperson for the Peart family.

Peart’s Rush bandmates, singer/bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson, shared a statement on Friday (January 10), calling Peart their “friend, soul brother and bandmate over 45 years,” and said that he had been “incredibly brave” in his battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Thousands of tributes have poured in for the man many consider to be one of the greatest drummers to ever pick up a pair of sticks, including from metal giants Tool.

The band’s drummer, Danny Carey, hopped behind the kit at the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California, and performed a Rush-tinged solo after a picture of Carey and Peart graced a screen on the back of the stage.

Tool also played a partial cover of Rush’s ‘A Passage To Bangkok’, while the show’s walk-out music at the end of the set was the Canadian band’s ‘2112’ album.

Watch Danny Carey’s tribute below:

In 2015, Carey and Peart joined The Police drummer Stewart Copeland for one of his ‘Super Grove’ jam sessions.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins have shared moving tributes to Neil Peart.

“Today, the world lost a true giant in the history of rock and roll,” Grohl said in a statement released on social media. “An inspiration to millions with an unmistakable sound who spawned generations of musicians – like myself – to pick up two sticks and chase a dream. A kind, thoughtful, brilliant man who ruled our radios and turntables not only with his drumming, but also his beautiful words.”

Metallica also shared a live cover of Rush‘s ‘Tom Sawyer’ in honour of Peart.

