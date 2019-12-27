Bollywood star Kushal Punjabi dead by apparent suicide at 42

Punjabi was found at his Bandra, Mumbai home in India early Friday morning where a suicide note was recovered, according to The Times of India.

The actor was reportedly found dead by his parents around 2 a.m. Friday, according to Indian news channel ABP Live.

“His parents reached his building after he did not pick up their calls,” Vijay Lakshmi Hiremath, a senior police inspector for the Bandra police station, told the news outlet.

According to the outlet, Punjabi’s suicide note stated no one should be held responsible for his death and that his property should be divided between his parents, his son, Kian, 3, and sisters.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at the police station, according to the Deccan Chronicle.

Punjabi was well-known for popular Bollywood films including Lakshya (2004), Kaal (2005), and Salaam-E-Ishq (2007) in which he co-starred with Priyanka Chopra.

Shocked and saddened to wake up to the news of the demise of actor @PunjabiKushal Had recently shot with him for a forthcoming film! RIP #kushal — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) December 27, 2019

The two had also worked together in the 2003 Bollywood musical film Andaaz.

Some of Punjabi’s friends shared their condolences on Instagram after his death, including actor Karanvir Bohra, who wrote, “Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I’m still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi.”

“I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable,” Bohra continued. “The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one….but what was I to know.”

He added, “Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was so genuine. I’m gonna miss you so much #kushlani. You will always be rememberd [sic] as a guy who lived a full life. #dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya.”

Indian actor Tusshar Kapoor also shared a tribute to his friend, tweeting, “Shocked and saddened to wake up to the news of the demise of actor @PunjabiKushal Had recently shot with him for a forthcoming film! RIP #kushal.”

Karan Patel, an actor, posted a photo of Punjabi on Instagram writing, “🙏RIP🙏 my brother. Guess Its true when they say, “The happiest Faces hide the Most saddened Hearts”. Seeing Your spirit and zest for life, never in my wildest dreams would i have thought that you will bid your final goodbye to life in a way that will send a chill down our spines every time we think of you. @itsme_kushalpunjabi you will be missed forever. Hope and pray you are inna better place. 🙏. Still can’t believe you’re gone. Gone too soon. 😢🙏.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.