Stars celebrate Christmas 2019: See the holiday messages

‘Tis the season for holiday cheer and festive celebrations,
including warm wishes from celebrities on social media.
Stars including Jennifer Aniston, Mariah Carey, John Legend, and Hugh Jackman are among those posting messages in honor of the Christmas holiday, sharing good cheer with fans and glimpses into their own festivities. (In Chris Evans‘ case, that means a snapshot of his dog in a Knives Out-style cozy sweater.)
See their messages below.
???? pic.twitter.com/VTmB5HM8Z8— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 25, 2019
Do I hear sleigh bells ringing? Merry Christmas Eve, everybody! ????????? pic.twitter.com/JvQgtar4jO— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) December 25, 2019
Say CHEESE!! ?????????? Lotta love in that room ?? Happy Holidays!
Merry Christmas to all who celebrate. Spread some love today. If you can, give to a stranger in need.— John Legend (@johnlegend) December 25, 2019
merry christmas, my babies pic.twitter.com/HQbxhaCLag— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 25, 2019
Merry Christmas!!!! ?? pic.twitter.com/89PyF5fWGo— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 25, 2019
Merry Christmas everybody!— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 25, 2019
I’m gonna eat some carbs.
Presents are all under the tree! Santa has eaten some yummy snacks and drank some milk. Santa even wrote them a note on the note they left! Christmas jammies are on. I probably won’t get much sleep before the magic unfolds but.... Life, at this moment, is so sweet. #grateful— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) December 25, 2019
Happy Holidays from America’s most dysfunctional family ????
Merry Christmas from the Hawaii crew ???????????? #WadeWorldTour2019
Merry ?mas to all - hope you are enjoying the day with your loved ones. Sending love ???? pic.twitter.com/3gKvZAUJ3J— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) December 25, 2019
Happy Holidays everyone! ????? Wishing all of you peace, harmony, and unforgettable moments filled with love and laughter. ?? - Céline xx… . Joyeuses fêtes à tous ????? Je vous souhaite la paix, l’harmonie et des moments inoubliables remplis d’amour et de rires. ?? - Céline xx... ???? @osaimages
Merry Christmas to all... pic.twitter.com/B3HKtfuuuh— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 25, 2019
Wishing you all a very merry Christmas and a happy new year. Australia - we’re sending you our support, strength and prayers. #AustraliaStrong pic.twitter.com/KKazyGBS8J— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 25, 2019
Opened my lovely pressies, went for long walk in the sunshine, scruffled about 25 dogs, now drinking champagne and watching Top Of The Pops before massive nut roast. Proper day off. Merry Xmas. Cheers! pic.twitter.com/EBU4hXfCYY— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 25, 2019
Have a dreamy Christmas!????- Paul pic.twitter.com/0Gps0r6lJO— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) December 25, 2019
No one ever said family pics are an easy accomplishment. But, no matter what you celebrate, or where in the world you are, the Prinze family wishes you a happy holiday, spent amongst loved ones. To all, a good night.
Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas. ??— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 25, 2019
Merry Christmas from my family to yours!!! ???????? pic.twitter.com/qhrNev430Z— Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) December 25, 2019
Merry Christmas Eve, from our family to yours. @dbelicious #grateful
We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch ???? Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone x
Happy Christmas to everyone ????— Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) December 25, 2019
and a happy healthy holiday pic.twitter.com/S2tVGwmy1N
Merry #Christmas from our family to yours ?????????? pic.twitter.com/Hh81lzX8vF— Ciara (@ciara) December 25, 2019
Merry Christmas!— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 25, 2019