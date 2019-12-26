Stars celebrate Christmas 2019: See the holiday messages

including warm wishes from celebrities on social media.

Stars including Jennifer Aniston, Mariah Carey, John Legend, and Hugh Jackman are among those posting messages in honor of the Christmas holiday, sharing good cheer with fans and glimpses into their own festivities. (In Chris Evans‘ case, that means a snapshot of his dog in a Knives Out-style cozy sweater.)

See their messages below.

Do I hear sleigh bells ringing? Merry Christmas Eve, everybody! ????????? pic.twitter.com/JvQgtar4jO — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) December 25, 2019

Merry Christmas to all who celebrate. Spread some love today. If you can, give to a stranger in need. — John Legend (@johnlegend) December 25, 2019

merry christmas, my babies pic.twitter.com/HQbxhaCLag — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 25, 2019

Merry Christmas everybody!



I’m gonna eat some carbs. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 25, 2019

Presents are all under the tree! Santa has eaten some yummy snacks and drank some milk. Santa even wrote them a note on the note they left! Christmas jammies are on. I probably won’t get much sleep before the magic unfolds but.... Life, at this moment, is so sweet. #grateful — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) December 25, 2019

Merry ?mas to all - hope you are enjoying the day with your loved ones. Sending love ???? pic.twitter.com/3gKvZAUJ3J — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) December 25, 2019

Merry Christmas to all... pic.twitter.com/B3HKtfuuuh — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 25, 2019

Wishing you all a very merry Christmas and a happy new year. Australia - we’re sending you our support, strength and prayers. #AustraliaStrong pic.twitter.com/KKazyGBS8J — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 25, 2019

Opened my lovely pressies, went for long walk in the sunshine, scruffled about 25 dogs, now drinking champagne and watching Top Of The Pops before massive nut roast. Proper day off. Merry Xmas. Cheers! pic.twitter.com/EBU4hXfCYY — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 25, 2019

Have a dreamy Christmas!????- Paul pic.twitter.com/0Gps0r6lJO — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) December 25, 2019

Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas. ?? — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 25, 2019

Merry Christmas from my family to yours!!! ???????? pic.twitter.com/qhrNev430Z — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) December 25, 2019

Happy Christmas to everyone ????

and a happy healthy holiday pic.twitter.com/S2tVGwmy1N — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) December 25, 2019