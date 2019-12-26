Search

Stars celebrate Christmas 2019: See the holiday messages

By EW/EW Staff • December 26, 2019

‘Tis the season for holiday cheer and festive celebrations,

 including warm wishes from celebrities on social media.

Stars including Jennifer Aniston, Mariah Carey, John Legend, and Hugh Jackman are among those posting messages in honor of the Christmas holiday, sharing good cheer with fans and glimpses into their own festivities. (In Chris Evans‘ case, that means a snapshot of his dog in a Knives Out-style cozy sweater.)

See their messages below.

View this post on Instagram

Say CHEESE!! ?????????? Lotta love in that room ?? Happy Holidays!

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on Dec 23, 2019 at 2:41pm PST

View this post on Instagram

Fun in the snow! ????

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 24, 2019 at 12:31am PST

View this post on Instagram

Happy Holidays from America’s most dysfunctional family ????

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 24, 2019 at 12:11pm PST

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas from the Hawaii crew ???????????? #WadeWorldTour2019

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Dec 24, 2019 at 9:30am PST

View this post on Instagram

Hope your holiday is as thirsty as mine

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Dec 23, 2019 at 11:30am PST

View this post on Instagram

Happy Holidays everyone! ????? Wishing all of you peace, harmony, and unforgettable moments filled with love and laughter. ?? - Céline xx… . Joyeuses fêtes à tous ????? Je vous souhaite la paix, l’harmonie et des moments inoubliables remplis d’amour et de rires. ?? - Céline xx... ???? @osaimages

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on Dec 25, 2019 at 7:28am PST

View this post on Instagram

No one ever said family pics are an easy accomplishment. But, no matter what you celebrate, or where in the world you are, the Prinze family wishes you a happy holiday, spent amongst loved ones. To all, a good night.

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Dec 24, 2019 at 9:52pm PST

View this post on Instagram

This was the best we got. Merry Christmas Eve! ??????

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Dec 24, 2019 at 7:05pm PST

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas Eve, from our family to yours. @dbelicious #grateful

A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Dec 24, 2019 at 6:32pm PST

View this post on Instagram

We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch ???? Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone x

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Dec 23, 2019 at 11:32am PST

