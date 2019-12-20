Harry Styles just blessed us with a cover of Lizzo's 'Juice'

because he just got lost in a Lizzo cover and we can’t get enough of it.

Styles, who just released his second album Fine Line last Friday, stopped by the BBC studio Live Lounge Wednesday to perform a variety of songs including Lizzo‘s 2019 banger “Juice.” Styles and his band’s performance evoked a ’70s pop groove, with Styles delivering lyrics like “No, I’m not a snack at all / Look, baby, I’m the whole damn meal” that will definitely send his rabid fanbase into a frenzy.

Styles also performed two tracks off his new album, “Adore You” and “Lights Up,” as well as “Wonderful Christmastime,” which he performed for a sold out crowd at the Forum in Los Angeles last week (as well as a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” alongside legend Stevie Nicks).

Styles had high praise for Lizzo. “She’s exactly what you want in an artist I think,” he said. Lizzo had a breakout 2019, in which she was named one of Entertainment Weekly’s Entertainers of the Year; not only did she have the explosive radio hit “Truth Hurts,” but also a very memorable cameo alongside Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers.

Styles is getting ready for some Love On Tour to promote Fine Line, starting with a string of performances in the U.K. and U.S. King Princess and Jenny Lewis will be joining him as opening acts.