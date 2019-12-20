Search

Discover

NEWS

Harry Styles just blessed us with a cover of Lizzo's 'Juice'

By EW/Omar Sanchez • December 20, 2019

Someone come get ya mans Harry Styles,

because he just got lost in a Lizzo cover and we can’t get enough of it.

Styles, who just released his second album Fine Line last Friday, stopped by the BBC studio Live Lounge Wednesday to perform a variety of songs including Lizzo‘s 2019 banger “Juice.” Styles and his band’s performance evoked a ’70s pop groove, with Styles delivering lyrics like “No, I’m not a snack at all / Look, baby, I’m the whole damn meal” that will definitely send his rabid fanbase into a frenzy.

Styles also performed two tracks off his new album, “Adore You” and “Lights Up,” as well as “Wonderful Christmastime,” which he performed for a sold out crowd at the Forum in Los Angeles last week (as well as a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” alongside legend Stevie Nicks).

Styles had high praise for Lizzo. “She’s exactly what you want in an artist I think,” he said. Lizzo had a breakout 2019, in which she was named one of Entertainment Weekly’s Entertainers of the Year; not only did she have the explosive radio hit “Truth Hurts,” but also a very memorable cameo alongside Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers.

Styles is getting ready for some Love On Tour to promote Fine Line, starting with a string of performances in the U.K. and U.S. King Princess and Jenny Lewis will be joining him as opening acts.

2 1 4
  1. car.news
    car news Tesla says Cybertruck likely will be medium duty pickup visit please : bit.ly/35uH4jn
    ...show more
  2. riazahmad70
    Riaz Ahmad niice video puzzl
    ...show more
  3. riazahmad70
    Riaz Ahmad very intresting video www.computerartist.org/
    ...show more
  4. StaceyBHall
    StaceyBHall Start working at home with Google! Just work for few hours and have more time with friends and family. I earn up to $4500 per week. It's a great work at home opportunity. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out..... HERE☛☛ www.bayusd11.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.