Eddie Murphy makes dramatic return to the Saturday Night Live stage in new promo

the crown prince of Zamunda, The Golden Child himself, the Saturday Night Live veteran Eddie Murphy returns to the late-night sketch comedy stage at 30 Rockefeller Center.

In the first promo for Murphy’s upcoming hosting gig this weekend, the Coming to America and Dolemite Is My Name star makes a grand ol’ entrance to Studio 8H, the famed stomping grounds of SNL. Dramatic music and a black-and-white filter herald his arrival before Lizzo‘s voice comes belting onto the scene—the same Lizzo who’s one of EW’s Entertainers of the Year and also appearing on Murphy’s episode as musical guest.

This Saturday, Dec. 21 will mark the comedian’s first SNL hosting turn in 35 years. Murphy made his debut on the show in 1980. He served as host two times but kept his distance from SNL when he made the leap to film. Following the premiere of Dolemite Is My Name on Netflix, Murphy, also with multiple projects on the horizon, now makes his long-awaited comeback in season 45.

Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lopez, Will Ferrell, and Harry Styles were among the previous hosts of season 45.