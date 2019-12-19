Search

Glee vets Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff perform I'll Be Home for Christmas

By EW/Nick Romano • December 19, 2019

Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff are throwing us back to their days on Glee.

The duo appeared together on Monday night’s The Tonight Show to perform a duet on “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” from Michele’s Christmas in the City, her first Christmas album.

Groff, who played Jesse St. James on Glee opposite Michele’s Rachel, features on the album track, but the pair performed it live for Jimmy Fallon‘s studio audience.

More than four years since the series finale of Glee, Groff now voices Kristoff in Disney’s Frozen and Frozen 2, he stars on Netflix’s Mindhunter, and he stars in a new production of Little Shop of Horrors. He was also recently cast in the fourth Matrix film.

Both hammed it up a bit for the crowd with some mid-song banter. “How beautiful does Lea Michele look tonight?” Groff asked the audience as the two shared a dance on stage. “Hold on tight,” she said as Groff dipped her.

