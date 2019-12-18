Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker first reactions: 'Blown away...'

On Monday night, celebrities, power players and select media got their first look at the film, which concludes the Skywalker Saga after 42 years.

The first-blush tweets are rather adoring raves, with viewers praising The Rise of Skywalker as an emotionally powerful film that’s hugely satisfying despite being a bit overly complicated and imperfect. Here are the first reactions:

I realized within the first 20 mins of #StarWars #TheRiseofSkywalker that it was the best film in this trilogy, and it kept getting better right through to the end. THANK YOU!!! #Maytheforcebewithyou — Maude Garrett (@maudegarrett) December 17, 2019

#StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker...OH MY GOD! I am absolutely blown away! I’ve never been so satisfied by a film. This is the end of an era and a franchise that has defined my life and this did it justice in a way I didn’t imagine it could. You WILL cry.... pic.twitter.com/Jfx5bzdZOO — Jenna Bûche de Noël (@JennaBusch) December 17, 2019

Epic. All of it. #TheRiseofSkywalker is a terrific finale that is just stuffed with so much of everything. Action, adventure — answers!! — humor, heart, love, and grit. I spent the entire second half with tears in my eyes - a wonderful way to end the Skywalker story pic.twitter.com/K2NhHSGWzM — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 17, 2019

Review of #RiseOfSkywalker is....not coming til Wednesday. But it will be a good one! An ultimately satisfying and moving conclusion to the trio of trilogies. This is the ending Star Wars deserves — Gady Epstein (@gadyepstein) December 17, 2019

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER is certainly the most convoluted Star Wars. There is a lot I liked, but the first half gets so bogged down with exposition and new plot and doodads and beacons and transmitters, it feels like it should have been three movies on its own. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) December 17, 2019

Just got done watching #StarWars #RiseOfSkywalker and all I can say is wow. WOW and WOW. It pays homage to all of the films and does a great job of wrapping up this epic story. Phenomenal in every way. — Xilla Valentine (@BlogXilla) December 17, 2019

The Rise of Skywalker has a ton of content packed into one movie as well and wastes no time. It’s like two Star Wars movies in one. Lots of fan service bonuses too ???? — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) December 17, 2019

Also, I can confirm there is queer representation in #StarWars #TheRiseofSkywalker. It lasts maybe two seconds, and you may miss it entirely. Welp. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) December 17, 2019

When people talk about #StarWars , they talk about their childhoods. Their best memories. The people they loved and shared it with.#TheRiseOfSkywalker brings back all those feelings. And then some.



I absolutely loved it.



And now I feel ... pic.twitter.com/5wkQh6v97G — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 17, 2019

It isn’t a perfect movie and I’m sure I’ll find plenty to nitpick in the days and weeks ahead but right now I’m grinning from ear to ear. #StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/mPpg7Q74al — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) December 17, 2019

THE RISE OF SKYWALKER is everything I wanted it to be — because there’s never been a STAR WARS movie like this before.



It’s dark and scary, but hopeful and beautiful.



It ends the trilogy while also ending the saga as a whole.



I know I’m rambling — but I worship this movie. pic.twitter.com/XoJFl8Rv8n — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) December 17, 2019

But not all the reactions were positive:

There is good in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. But there is more that is disappointing. There are a number of choices that just don't track, fan service that doesn't work, and ignored details that are missed. I'm bummed. #StarWarsRiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/Ztk0VzGc6H — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 17, 2019

I’m still processing #StarWars #TheRiseofSkywalker. The emotional highs are spectacular, and there are a lot of payoffs (some earned, some not). But some choices feel like an unnecessary course-correct from The Last Jedi and some just plain don’t make sense. Need to see it again pic.twitter.com/NcgBbAeCVx — Laura Prudom (@LauInLA) December 17, 2019

The Rise of Skywalker opens everywhere Dec. 20.