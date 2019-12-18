Idris Elba Says Marrying His Wife Sabrina Dhowre was 'the Best Thing to Happen to Me in 2019'

The actor, 47, arrived at the New York City premiere of Cats alongside his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, where he spoke about what 2019 meant to him.

“I think getting married to my beautiful wife was the best thing to happen to me in 2019,” he tells PeopleTV on the red carpet. “We had our entire families there, so that was just incredible.”

The two exchanged vows in April at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Elba also spoke about working with the “incredible people, all the actors, all the directors” involved with Cats saying they were “incredible.”

“As an experience, it was one of the best film experiences I’ve had,” he revealed.

And he also gave a shoutout to his Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw costar Dwayne Johnson for making it onto his year-end list!

“I got to beat up Dwayne Johnson in a movie,” Elba said, laughing. “I put it on him.”

Elba, who was crowned PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, portrays Macavity in the Tom Hooper-directed musical film.

The star-studded cast includes Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, Ian McKellen, Dame Judi Dench, James Corden and Jennifer Hudson.

Cats is in theaters this Friday.