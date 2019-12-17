Reese Witherspoon Shared Her Favorite Bulldog-Themed Gifts and They're Almost Too Cute

Reese Witherspoon and her adorable French bulldog, Pepper,
want you to have a doggone easy time with holiday gifting this year. Yesterday, the 43-year-old actor and businesswoman took to Instagram to share with her 20.6 million followers some of Pepper’s top picks for bulldog-themed items.
“You guys know I love bulldogs — I’m kind of obsessed with bulldogs,” she explained while sitting next to her Frenchie, who was adorably clad in a mini red sweater. Pepper isn’t the only bulldog in Reese’s life — she recently adopted another bulldog, named Lou, and the star’s Instagram bio even prominently reads “Bulldog Lover” with a winky-face emoji.
First there was @Oprah, then there was @TheEllenShow and now it's time for Pepper’s favorite things! ???? View Pepper's holiday gift guide in my stories... #pepperthefrenchie
For her holiday gift picks, she called out Chrissy Teigen’s exclusive Target brand for its bulldog cookie jar and highlighted the Pepper-adorned tote bag from her own brand, Draper James. In addition to stylish collars and a paint-your-own doggy piggy bank kit, Reese shared a Bulldog Etched Glass and Ice Mold Set that will make it easy to toast your pets and include them in your holiday festivities.
Buy It! Bulldog Etched Glass and Ice Mold Set, $44.95, williams-sonoma.com
If you can’t get enough of bulldogs, shop below for more adorable gifts inspired by Reese and her beloved smushed-faced cuties.
French Bulldog Cookie Cutter
Buy It! $13.79; amazon.com
French Bulldog Wall Hook
Buy It! $15.90; amazon.com
French Bulldog Wine Stopper
Buy It! $9.99; amazon.com
Women’s Short Rain Boots
Buy It! $37.99-$49.99; amazon.com
French Bulldog Hair Scrunchies
Buy It! $9.99; amazon.com
Bulldog Gold Jewelry Tray
Buy It! $15.99; amazon.com
3D Ceramic Coffee Mug with Bulldog Bamboo Lid
Buy It! $20.99; amazon.com
Pardon My French Pullover
Buy It! $39; nordstrom.com
Bonjour Accent Pillow
Buy It! $40; nordstrom.com
Kate Spade Francois Pom Pom Beanie
Buy It! $58; nordstrom.com
Choose Your Dog Breed Socks
Buy It! $12; uncommongoods.com
Choose Your Dog Breed Umbrella
Buy It! $28; uncommongoods.com
