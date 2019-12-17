Search

Reese Witherspoon Shared Her Favorite Bulldog-Themed Gifts and They're Almost Too Cute

By PEOPLE/Claudia Fisher • December 17, 2019

Reese Witherspoon and her adorable French bulldog, Pepper,

want you to have a doggone easy time with holiday gifting this year. Yesterday, the 43-year-old actor and businesswoman took to Instagram to share with her 20.6 million followers some of Pepper’s top picks for bulldog-themed items.

“You guys know I love bulldogs — I’m kind of obsessed with bulldogs,” she explained while sitting next to her Frenchie, who was adorably clad in a mini red sweater. Pepper isn’t the only bulldog in Reese’s life — she recently adopted another bulldog, named Lou, and the star’s Instagram bio even prominently reads “Bulldog Lover” with a winky-face emoji.

First there was @Oprah, then there was @TheEllenShow and now it's time for Pepper’s favorite things! ???? View Pepper's holiday gift guide in my stories... #pepperthefrenchie

For her holiday gift picks, she called out Chrissy Teigen’s exclusive Target brand for its bulldog cookie jar and highlighted the Pepper-adorned tote bag from her own brand, Draper James. In addition to stylish collars and a paint-your-own doggy piggy bank kit, Reese shared a Bulldog Etched Glass and Ice Mold Set that will make it easy to toast your pets and include them in your holiday festivities.

Buy It! Bulldog Etched Glass and Ice Mold Set, $44.95, williams-sonoma.com

If you can’t get enough of bulldogs, shop below for more adorable gifts inspired by Reese and her beloved smushed-faced cuties.

French Bulldog Cookie Cutter

Buy It! $13.79; amazon.com

French Bulldog Wall Hook

Buy It! $15.90; amazon.com

French Bulldog Wine Stopper

Buy It! $9.99; amazon.com

Women’s Short Rain Boots

Buy It! $37.99-$49.99; amazon.com

French Bulldog Hair Scrunchies

Buy It! $9.99; amazon.com

Bulldog Gold Jewelry Tray

Buy It! $15.99; amazon.com

3D Ceramic Coffee Mug with Bulldog Bamboo Lid

Buy It! $20.99; amazon.com

Pardon My French Pullover

Buy It! $39; nordstrom.com

Bonjour Accent Pillow

Buy It! $40; nordstrom.com

Kate Spade Francois Pom Pom Beanie

Buy It! $58; nordstrom.com

Choose Your Dog Breed Socks

Buy It! $12; uncommongoods.com

Choose Your Dog Breed Umbrella

Buy It! $28; uncommongoods.com

