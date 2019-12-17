Holiday Cheer! Lauren Conrad's 9-Week-Old Son Charlie Stars in His First Family Christmas Card

On Monday, the designer and entrepreneur, 33, posted her family’s adorable Christmas card, which is their first since becoming a family of four in October.

In the portrait, which was captured by family friend and Lauren Conrad Company contributor Jessi Burrone, Conrad smiles while holding 9-week-old son Charlie Wolf, who wears a blue beanie as he rests in her arms.

Meanwhile, her husband William Tell sits their 2-year-old son Liam James on his knee, and the family snuggles up together in front of a window as little Liam flashes the camera a big smile.

In a nod to the happy season, the word “Joy!” appears underneath the photo, followed by a short message: “Love, the Tell family.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Lauren Conrad Shares First Photo of 7-Week-Old Son Charlie Wolf on Thanksgiving

Alongside the photo, Conrad, who recently celebrated 10 years with her LC Lauren Conrad for Kohl’s line and continues to offer holiday items with her non-profit The Little Market, also shared a humorous message about all the work that goes into getting the annual cards together.

“Happy Holidays!! Time to pin down your children to brush their hair and keep them clean in the outfits you spent hours shopping for, cleaning and laying so you can take 1000 photos all to get one usable option that says ‘We’ve got it together! We always wear this much white and no one in this photo has spit up in their hair,’ “ she wrote.

“And then once the cards arrive you get up at 6 AM to stuff envelopes because you meant to send them out days ago only to realize that the special holiday stamps you ordered were accidentally thrown out… and at this point your just hoping they are delivered before the new year. Anyone who manages to get their pets into family photos deserves a metal,” the mom of two added.

RELATED VIDEO: Lauren Conrad on the Craziest Place She’s Changed a Diaper

Although Conrad has her hands full with a toddler and a newborn, the fashion mogul recently told PEOPLE that things have definitely been easier this time around.

“You know what you’re in for. You’re not as stressed. You can enjoy it a little bit more,” she explained. “You also know that it gets easier, so there’s sort of this light at the end of the tunnel whereas with the first you’ve never done it before and you have no idea.”

Still, Conrad joked that she and her husband were in “triage” mode.

“We’re just in survival mode, but it’s so much fun,” she said. “It’s nice we’re able to slow down a little bit around the holiday sand really enjoy our youngest while he’s so little. He’s such a good baby!”

Once again reflecting on how difficult taking family photos can be, Conrad shared the real story behind a recent holiday photo, which featured the family of four wearing matching pajamas while cuddling up in bed.

“It takes like 3,000 shots to get one [usable one]. Adding a baby into the mix was interesting, and our older son did not want to take photos that day so that was really fun, but we got one!” she said.