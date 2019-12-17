Chrissy Teigen's 3½-Year-Old Daughter Luna Has 'First Starstruck Moment' at Frozen Musical

that is, of her nervousness when it came to meeting Frozen‘s Queen Elsa.

The eldest child of Teigen and John Legend went with her parents to take in the North American touring production of Broadway‘s hit Frozen musical on Saturday at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.

Though Luna appeared to be looking forward to seeing the Disney show — even dressing in a blue Elsa gown of her own, with a matching bow — she seemed far less happy to meet Caroline Bowman, the actress who plays the Queen of Arendelle on stage. In fact, during a visit backstage, Teigen captured her daughter cowering in the corner as a crouching Bowman attempted to say hello.

“Luna’s first star struck moment!” the supermodel and Lip Sync Battle host, 34, captioned the hilarious photo, which she posted to Twitter.

Despite Luna’s nerves, Teigen had nothing but praise for Frozen, calling it “the best show I have ever seen” and urging her 12.1 million followers to check it out for themselves.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

luna’s first star struck moment!! honestly the LA Broadway show at pantages was the best show I have ever seen - go!! pic.twitter.com/I1ME2MUkKw — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 15, 2019

RELATED: Frozen 2 Officially Hits $1 Billion at the Global Box Office

The North American tour of Frozen, which also stars Caroline Innerbichler as Anna, officially opened in L.A. on Dec. 4 to rave reviews. It’s playing at the Pantages Theater until Feb. 2, 2020, before heading out to cities like San Diego, Chicago, Dallas, Salt Lake City, Minneapolis and Portland, Oregon.

A new duet for the characters of Elsa and Anna called “I Can’t Lose You” is featured exclusively on the tour. It’s written by Frozen‘s Oscar-winning composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Back in New York, the Broadway production of Frozen — which currently stars Patti Murin (Anna) and Caissie Levy (Elsa) — is continuing its record-breaking run. Additional productions of Frozen are being mounted in London, Australia, Germany and Japan.

As for Luna, well, Frozen wasn’t the only theatrical production she got to experience over the weekend.

Such a beautiful show. Thank you thank you for taking the time to say hi to such a fan. She (we) will remember this forever. Thank you, @mistyonpointe! pic.twitter.com/i5hcZ7rzf8 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 16, 2019

RELATED: Channing Tatum Takes Daughter Everly to See Frozen Musical After Being Declared Legally Single

On Sunday, Teigen and Legend — who also share 19-month-old son Miles Theodore — took their daughter to see Misty Copeland in the American Ballet Theatre‘s performance of The Nutcracker.

RELATED VIDEO: John Legend Reflects on How Fatherhood and Wife’s Struggle with Postpartum Depression Brought Them Closer: ‘It Deepens Your Relationship’

Once again, Luna dressed for the occasion, this time wearing a pink ballet ensemble. And though she also appeared shy when meeting Copeland at first, hiding under a chair in the principal dancer’s dressing room, Luna eventually warmed up. She even did some dancing on stage with Copeland, 37, and Legend.

“Such a beautiful show,” Teigen wrote on Twitter after sharing a series of photos and videos from the visit, going on to praise Copeland, “Thank you for taking the time to say hi to such a fan. She (we) will remember this forever.”