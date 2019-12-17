Search

Discover

NEWS

Jennifer Aniston Throws Christmas Party with Guests Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson — and Brad Pitt!

Getty
By PEOPLE/Maria Pasquini • December 17, 2019

Jennifer Aniston got in the holiday spirit this weekend with some A-list friends —

including Brad Pitt.

The Morning Show star, 50, had a tree trimming party on Saturday, which was attended by a star-studded list of guests, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Jimmy Kimmel — as well as her ex-husband, a source tells PEOPLE.

“The annual tree trimming party is always Jen’s favorite to host,” the source says. “She loves Christmas. As usual, a large group of friends attended.”

Regarding Pitt’s appearance, the source adds, “They have been in touch a few times since her birthday and are keeping it friendly.”

Back in February, the Ad Astra star, 55, also attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party, which was held at the Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A.

An insider told PEOPLE at the time that his appearance came simply because the former couple, who were married from 2000 to 2005, has a “very civil relationship.”

“He would not have been asked to come if that weren’t the case. It was a big night for Jen,” the insider said. “The important people in her life gathered to celebrate with her. Brad fits into that group, and it was natural that he would want to come.”

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Is ‘Very Happy’ Brad Pitt Attended B-Day After She ‘Debated’ Inviting Him: Source

Following their split, Pitt married Angelina Jolie. They called it quits in September 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years together.

Aniston, meanwhile, split from Justin Theroux in February 2018 after two-and-a-half years of marriage. The pair have remained close, with Theroux being one of the many guests at annual Aniston’s Friendsgiving dinner last month.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

After Aniston and Theroux’s divorce, a source told PEOPLE that reconciliation between Pitt and the actress was highly unlikely.

“For well over a decade now they have lived totally separate lives and so not surprisingly, they have become totally different people than who they once were when they were together,” the source said. “They’ve been over each other for longer than they were ever together. It is such ancient history.”

Pitt has also brushed off any notion of reconciliation. In a video shared by Entertainment Tonight in May, Pitt laughed when a paparazzo asked him the one question “everyone wants to know”: is he getting back with Aniston?

“Oh my God,” Pitt said, before hopping in his car and telling the shutterbug, “Alright, have a good one.”

5 5 9
  1. magas11973
    magas11973 My friend started earning from home and he’s doing all his work from his computer in his free time.His earnings went to the roof and he couldn’t be happier. Last month he got a paycheck for $11000 fromjust doing this online work for a few hours per week… Crazy! He is showing me now, how to do this myself.It’s great if you are looking for an added source of income…Start by following instructions on following website> ...www.snagwiki.com
    ...show more
  2. manantrivedi
    Manan Great
    ...show more
  3. hjuhuh8655
  4. hjuhuh8655
    legiadoe . Phụ kiện ô tô ACB Việt Nam | Phụ tùng ô tô Phụ kiện ô tô giá trị | Cửa hàng của chúng tôi Đường dây nóng 0914.991.661 - 0983.991.661 Trang web: phutungotoacb.vn | phutungotoacb.com | phutungotoacb.com.vn | ketnuocvvo.com
    ...show more
  5. ClaudeTBarrett
    ClaudeTBarrett I am making $165 an hour working from home. i was greatly surprised at the same time as my neighbour advised me she changed into averaging $ninety five however I see the way it works now. I experience masses freedom now that i'm my non-public boss. that is what I do.....www.today22.com
    ...show more
  6. HGGrandiose
    Haresh Patel Good To Know That
    ...show more
  7. mynepalistatus
    anoj pradhanang very civil relationship www.mynepalistatus.com
    ...show more
  8. alio542
    taxij67650 my roomate's sister-in-law makes $84 hourly on the internet. She has been fired for five months but last month her paycheck was $21222 just working on the internet for a few hours. why not try here ........ www.work46.com
    ...show more
  9. tamesi9803
    tamesi9803 Google pay 350$ reliably my last pay check was $45000 working 9 hours out of consistently on the web. My increasingly youthful kinfolk mate has been averaging 19k all through continuous months and he works around 24 hours reliably. I can't trust in howdirect it was once I attempted it out.This is my essential concern.for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot ............. www.Geosalary.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.