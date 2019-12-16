Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson return for Fast & Furious videogame

As the Fast & Furious franchise continues to grow in different directions, a new videogame featuring the voice talents of stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson is on the horizon.

Diesel and Rodriguez made a surprise appearance at The Game Awards on Thursday night to formally announce the news and reveal the first trailer, in addition to announcing the coveted Game of the Year award. “Michelle, we are in our crowd,” Diesel said among an audience filled with gamers and members of the industry. “We have been gamers forever and we are at an awards show of our people.”

Fast & Furious Crossroads is the name of the game. Story details are still somewhat under wraps, but there’s a lot to glean from the footage. Players will be able to tackle this new single-player story that expands the world of the franchise with exotic locales and a “murky world of international espionage,” as well as the soon-to-be-revealed multiplayer mode.

Star Trek: Discovery‘s Sonequa Martin-Green and John Wick: Chapter 3‘s Asia Kate Dillon also join the cast, while Diesel returns to voice Dom, Rodriguez returns to voice Letty, and Gibson returns to voice Roman.

Crossroads will arrive in May 2020, while Fast & Furious 9 rolls into theaters on May 22, 2020. Diesel teased on stage at The Game Awards that he saw a “four-minute trailer” for the film.

Netflix is also developing an animated Fast series, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, which features Teen Wolf‘s Tyler Posey as the voice of Dom’s cousin Tony.

Among the other big videogame announcements arising out of The Game Awards, which honored Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice as Game of the Year, was the surprise development of The Wolf Among Us 2, one of the titles from the recently shuttered-and-then-reopened Telltale Games.

Microsoft also revealed the next Xbox console called Xbox Series X (previously referred to Project Scarlett) and a Hellblade sequel for that console, the team behind PUGB revealed a mysterious teaser for something called Prologue, and Sony revealed new footage from its upcoming Ghost of Tsushima.