Dracula's Netflix premiere awakens in bloody trailers for Sherlock team's miniseries

By EW/Nick Romano • December 16, 2019

“All you have to do is invite me in.”

Claes Bang, who appeared in The Square and The Girl in the Spider’s Web, now assumes the role of the Count in a pair of new Dracula teaser trailers, which preview the upcoming horror series from Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss.

Netflix’s teaser comes with the news that Dracula will arrive in its entirety on the streaming platform this Jan. 4.

The footage, similar to a previous U.K. trailer, begins with a few drops of blood and then creeps through more unsettling imagery: a fly crawling over a man’s eyeball, a nail nearly detaching from a finger, and the undead rising to feed on the living.

Based on the story from Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the series was crafted into three 90-minute installments. Think of them as three feature-length movies set in 1897 as the titular vampire sets his sights on Victorian London.

John Heffernan (The Crown) will also star as Jonathan Harker. The large cast also features faces like Joanna Scanlan (Hold the Sunset), Dolly Wells (Can You Ever Forgive Me), Lujza Richter (Phantom Thread), Jonathan Aris (Sherlock), Morfydd Clark (Patrick Melrose), Catherine Schell (Doctor Who), Youssef Kerkour (Home), and Clive Russell (Game Of Thrones).

In a previous joint statement, Moffat and Gattis teased, “There have always been stories about great evil. What’s special about Dracula, is that Bram Stoker gave evil its own hero.”

